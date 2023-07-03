The Los Angeles Dodgers (46-37) and Pittsburgh Pirates (39-44) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET. The Dodgers are coming off a series defeat to the Royals, and the Pirates a series loss to the Brewers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (10-4) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (9-3) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.55 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-3, 3.34 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.34, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Keller is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Keller is looking for his 17th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per start.

In two of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mitch Keller vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .242 batting average, and is 20th in the league with 680 total hits and fourth in MLB action with 450 runs scored. They have the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.444) and are third in all of MLB with 130 home runs.

Keller has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out 10 against the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (10-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 2.55, a 4.38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.049.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Kershaw has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.55 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.

