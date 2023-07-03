Clayton Kershaw will take the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-37) on Monday, July 3 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-44), who will answer with Mitch Keller. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-175). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.55 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-3, 3.34 ERA)

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 40 (57.1%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 12-12 record (winning 50% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers went 5-4 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Pirates have been victorious in 27, or 42.9%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 5-4 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Pirates vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+240) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+280) Austin Hedges 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+400)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2000 - 5th

