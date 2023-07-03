On Monday, Jack Suwinski (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Explore More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (51) this season while batting .231 with 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Suwinski enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .429 with one homer.

In 48.6% of his 72 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 18.1% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.

Suwinski has had an RBI in 26 games this season (36.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (37.5%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .230 AVG .232 .360 OBP .347 .459 SLG .556 14 XBH 12 7 HR 10 22 RBI 20 44/25 K/BB 40/17 5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings