Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .245 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.
- Santana has gotten a hit in 45 of 75 games this season (60.0%), including 18 multi-hit games (24.0%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (12.0%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has driven home a run in 29 games this year (38.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.238
|AVG
|.252
|.313
|OBP
|.331
|.401
|SLG
|.427
|14
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|26
|29/16
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Dodgers will send Kershaw (10-4) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 95 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.55 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.
