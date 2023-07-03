The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (hitting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 47th in slugging.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 73.9% of his 69 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 69), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has an RBI in 23 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 of 69 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .234 AVG .312 .336 OBP .355 .371 SLG .551 12 XBH 19 2 HR 6 17 RBI 23 22/18 K/BB 34/10 2 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings