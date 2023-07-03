Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Dodgers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Monday, Austin Hedges (.136 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .173 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Hedges has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 50 games this year, with at least two hits in 6.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this year (18.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.197
|AVG
|.147
|.230
|OBP
|.224
|.239
|SLG
|.221
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|9
|18/2
|K/BB
|15/7
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 2.55 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.
