On Monday, Austin Hedges (.136 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is batting .173 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Hedges has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 50 games this year, with at least two hits in 6.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in nine games this season (18.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this year (18.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .197 AVG .147 .230 OBP .224 .239 SLG .221 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 9 18/2 K/BB 15/7 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings