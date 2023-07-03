On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (.525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .390 this season while batting .278 with 47 walks and 38 runs scored.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (13.9%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (41.7%), including eight multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .296 AVG .260 .408 OBP .373 .424 SLG .457 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 28/24 K/BB 32/23 5 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings