Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Tucupita Marcano (.321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Brewers Player Props
|Pirates vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Brewers
|Pirates vs Brewers Odds
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .239 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.
- Marcano has picked up a hit in 32 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- In 5.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Marcano has driven home a run in 11 games this year (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (23.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.237
|AVG
|.243
|.268
|OBP
|.316
|.387
|SLG
|.400
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|13/6
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (107 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.57 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the New York Mets, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.57, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.