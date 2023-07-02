Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at PNC Park on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santana Stats

Santana has recorded 67 hits with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .245/.323/.416 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 2 8 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 walks and 28 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.395/.448 so far this season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Santana, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Rea Stats

Colin Rea (4-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Rea has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Jun. 26 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 5.1 7 5 4 2 1 at Twins Jun. 14 5.0 5 4 4 4 3 vs. Orioles Jun. 8 5.0 3 0 0 8 1 at Reds Jun. 3 5.0 6 3 3 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Rich Hill's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 81 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 43 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashed .273/.370/.438 on the year.

Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 1 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 56 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .243/.336/.409 on the season.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.