Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) will take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (44-39) at PNC Park on Sunday, July 2. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -110. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rich Hill - PIT (7-7, 4.55 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (4-4, 4.57 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have been favored 18 times and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

The Pirates have a 12-7 record (winning 63.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Pirates have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won 19 of 39 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) Andrew McCutchen - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+190) Austin Hedges 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 5th Win NL Central +1800 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.