The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers will send Rich Hill and Colin Rea, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Sunday at PNC Park, at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates are 25th in baseball with 76 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Pittsburgh is 24th in MLB, slugging .392.

The Pirates' .241 batting average ranks 20th in the majors.

Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in runs scored with 350 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Pirates' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 13th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).

Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.388).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Hill is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the season.

Hill is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 16 appearances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Padres W 9-4 Home Rich Hill Reiss Knehr 6/28/2023 Padres W 7-1 Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove 6/30/2023 Brewers W 8-7 Home Osvaldo Bido Freddy Peralta 7/1/2023 Brewers L 11-8 Home Johan Oviedo Corbin Burnes 7/2/2023 Brewers - Home Rich Hill Colin Rea 7/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Mitch Keller Clayton Kershaw 7/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Ortiz Emmet Sheehan 7/5/2023 Dodgers - Away Osvaldo Bido Bobby Miller 7/6/2023 Dodgers - Away Johan Oviedo Julio Urías 7/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Rich Hill Ryne Nelson

