Sunday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (44-39) matching up at PNC Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on July 2.

The probable pitchers are Rich Hill (7-7) for the Pirates and Colin Rea (4-4) for the Brewers.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

The Pirates have won 11, or 61.1%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

Pittsburgh has entered 19 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 12-7 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 350 (4.3 per game).

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).

Pirates Schedule