Ji-Hwan Bae -- .040 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .238 with nine doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.

Bae has had a hit in 36 of 70 games this season (51.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (17.1%).

In 70 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Bae has an RBI in 12 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 27 times this year (38.6%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .245 AVG .233 .303 OBP .299 .327 SLG .293 6 XBH 5 1 HR 1 12 RBI 7 27/9 K/BB 31/9 11 SB 9

