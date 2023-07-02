On Sunday, Carlos Santana (.650 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .245 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.

In 59.5% of his games this season (44 of 74), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has had an RBI in 29 games this season (39.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .238 AVG .252 .314 OBP .331 .406 SLG .427 14 XBH 15 5 HR 4 17 RBI 26 29/16 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings