Andrew McCutchen and his .489 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers and Colin Rea on July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.395) this season, fueled by 70 hits.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

In 46 of 71 games this season (64.8%) McCutchen has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).

Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (14.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (26.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (9.9%).

In 42.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .306 AVG .260 .419 OBP .373 .438 SLG .457 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 27/24 K/BB 32/23 5 SB 4

