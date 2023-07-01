Tucupita Marcano -- with an on-base percentage of .233 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Marcano is batting .239 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks.

In 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%) Marcano has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (11.1%).

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (5.6%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (18.5%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Home Away 26 GP 28 .236 AVG .243 .269 OBP .316 .371 SLG .400 8 XBH 8 2 HR 1 8 RBI 6 12/3 K/BB 13/6 3 SB 1

