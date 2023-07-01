Sidney Crosby 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Might the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby be awarded the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +3000.
Sidney Crosby's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +3000 (10th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +8000 (14th in NHL)
Sidney Crosby 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|19:48
|594:26
|Goals
|0.6
|18 (5th)
|Assists
|0.5
|15
|Points
|1.1
|33
|Hits
|0.9
|28
|Takeaways
|0.9
|28
|Giveaways
|0.9
|26
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|18
Sidney Crosby's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
