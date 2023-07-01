Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's MVP) for the 2023-24 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby is currently +8000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sidney Crosby's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +8000 (14th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +3000 (10th in NHL)

Think Sidney Crosby will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Sidney Crosby 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 19:48 594:26 Goals 0.6 18 (5th) Assists 0.5 15 Points 1.1 33 Hits 0.9 28 Takeaways 0.9 28 Giveaways 0.9 26 Penalty Minutes 0.6 18

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Sidney Crosby's Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.