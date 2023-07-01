Sam Howell is +10000 to capture the MVP award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 24th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award. In all, he has two different props bets available to bet on. Find out more below.

Sam Howell 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +10000 24th Bet $100 to win $10,000 Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Sam Howell Insights

The Commanders, who were 24th in the league in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Washington ranked 21st in passing yards last season (204.2 per game), but it thrived on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 191.3 passing yards allowed per game.

All Commanders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Sam Howell +10000 (24th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Chase Young +6000 (22nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +12500 (50th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (71st in NFL) Jahan Dotson +20000 (75th in NFL) Brian Robinson Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL)

