The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) will aim to keep a four-game winning streak alive when they host the Milwaukee Brewers (43-39) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (5-5) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-8) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (5-5, 4.10 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-8, 4.06 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 4.06 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings during 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.

Oviedo is trying to earn his third straight quality start in this game.

Oviedo will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

In one of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (5-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 16 games.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 16 starts this season.

Burnes has 14 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.10), 33rd in WHIP (1.187), and 37th in K/9 (8.5).

