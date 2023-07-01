Patrick Peterson is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Patrick Peterson Injury Status

Peterson is currently listed as active.

Patrick Peterson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 66 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 5 INT, 15 Pass Def.

Other Steelers Players

Patrick Peterson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 2 Week 4 @Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 5 Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 1 3 Week 8 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 4 0 3 Week 9 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 0.0 0.0 4 2 2 Week 11 Cowboys 0.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 16 Giants 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 17 @Packers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 18 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 1 1 Wild Card Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

