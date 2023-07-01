Najee Harris: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Najee Harris' 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Pittsburgh Steelers against the San Francisco 49ers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
Najee Harris Injury Status
Harris is currently not on the injured list.
Najee Harris 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|272 CAR, 1,034 YDS (3.8 YPC), 7 TD
|53 TAR, 41 REC, 229 YDS, 3 TD
Najee Harris Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|182.46
|39
|12
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|172.06
|53
|14
|2023 ADP
|-
|26
|11
Najee Harris 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|10
|23
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Week 2
|Patriots
|15
|49
|0
|5
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|15
|56
|1
|3
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|18
|74
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|11
|20
|0
|3
|16
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|14
|42
|0
|2
|7
|1
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|17
|65
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|8
|32
|0
|6
|26
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|20
|99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|20
|90
|2
|4
|26
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|10
|35
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|17
|86
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|12
|33
|1
|2
|17
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|24
|86
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|16
|53
|0
|6
|42
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|22
|111
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 18
|Browns
|23
|80
|1
|1
|10
|0
