At +20000, Najee Harris is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the NFL.

Najee Harris 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Najee Harris Insights

Harris ran for 1,038 yards on 272 attempts (61.1 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns a season ago.

The Steelers, who were 26th in the league in points scored last year, attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while running the football 46.7% of the time.

Pittsburgh averaged 122.2 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 16th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked ninth, giving up 108.1 rushing yards per contest.

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY T.J. Watt +25000 (47th in NFL) +750 (3rd in NFL) Kenny Pickett +5000 (17th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Minkah Fitzpatrick +10000 (28th in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Heyward +25000 (71st in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (75th in NFL) George Pickens +20000 (75th in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (75th in NFL)

