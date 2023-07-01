In Week 12 of the 2023 season, Mykal Walker and the Pittsburgh Steelers will match up against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Walker's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Mykal Walker Injury Status

Walker is currently not listed as injured.

Mykal Walker 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Steelers Players

Mykal Walker 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 11 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

