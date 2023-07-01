The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a game versus the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Mitchell Trubisky Injury Status

Trubisky is currently not listed as injured.

Mitchell Trubisky 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 117-for-180 (65.0%), 1,252 YDS (7.0 YPA), 4 TD, 5 INT 19 CAR, 38 YDS, 2 TD

Mitchell Trubisky Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 73.88 180 34 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 16.56 421 53 2023 ADP - 731 83

Other Steelers Players

Mitchell Trubisky 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bengals 21 38 194 1 0 3 9 0 Week 2 Patriots 21 33 168 1 1 1 7 0 Week 3 @Browns 20 32 207 0 0 2 7 1 Week 4 Jets 7 13 84 0 1 1 1 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 9 12 144 1 0 6 5 0 Week 14 Ravens 22 30 276 1 3 0 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 17 22 179 0 0 6 9 1

