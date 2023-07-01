The 2023 campaign kicks off for Minkah Fitzpatrick when the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Injury Status

Fitzpatrick is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Minkah Fitzpatrick NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Minkah Fitzpatrick 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 96 Tackles (1 for loss), 0 Sacks, 6 INT, 11 Pass Def.

Minkah Fitzpatrick 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bengals 0 0 14 1 1 Week 2 Patriots 0 0 6 1 1 Week 3 @Browns 0 0 4 0 0 Week 4 Jets 0 0 8 1 2 Week 5 @Bills 0 0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 0 0 6 0 1 Week 8 @Eagles 0 0 6 0 1 Week 11 Bengals 0 0 3 0 1 Week 12 @Colts 0 0 7 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0 1 7 1 1 Week 14 Ravens 0 0 11 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0 0 2 0 1 Week 16 Raiders 0 0 2 1 1 Week 17 @Ravens 0 0 9 1 1 Week 18 Browns 0 0 10 0 0

