Marshall 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The 2023 season win total established for the Marshall Thundering Herd, seven, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.
Marshall Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|7
|-115
|-110
|53.5%
Thundering Herd's 2022 Performance
- Marshall ranked 58th in total offense this year (397.9 yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in FBS with 397.9 yards allowed per game.
- While Marshall's pass defense ranked 28th with 200.6 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking 22nd-worst (192.0 passing yards per game).
- At home last year, Marshall was 4-2. On the road, the Thundering Herd went 4-2.
- The Herd were unbeaten as underdogs (3-0) and went 6-4 as favorites.
Marshall's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Khalan Laborn
|RB
|1,513 YDS / 16 TD / 116.4 YPG / 5.0 YPC
|Cam Fancher
|QB
|1,543 YDS (55.6%) / 10 TD / 6 INT
444 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 34.2 RUSH YPG
|Corey Gammage
|WR
|52 REC / 774 YDS / 6 TD / 59.5 YPG
|Henry Colombi
|QB
|938 YDS (73.4%) / 6 TD / 4 INT
|Owen Porter
|DL
|36 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 9.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Eli Neal
|LB
|58 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Charlie Gray
|LB
|41 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Koby Cumberlander
|DL
|22 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK
Thundering Herd's Strength of Schedule
- The Thundering Herd are facing the 88th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
- In terms of difficulty, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Marshall will be facing the 63rd-ranked conference schedule this year.
- In 2023, Marshall's schedule will feature seven games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and three games against squads with less than four wins in 2022.
Marshall 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Albany (NY)
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ East Carolina
|September 9
|-
|-
|4
|Virginia Tech
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Old Dominion
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ NC State
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Georgia State
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|James Madison
|October 19
|-
|-
|9
|@ Coastal Carolina
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ Appalachian State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Georgia Southern
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ South Alabama
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Arkansas State
|November 25
|-
|-
