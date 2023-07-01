Kris Letang is +10000 to win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's best defenseman. For more stats and info on this Pittsburgh Penguins player, scroll down.

Kris Letang's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Kris Letang 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 24:36 738:03 Goals 0.1 2 Assists 0.4 12 Points 0.5 14 Hits 1.4 42 Takeaways 0.5 14 Giveaways 0.6 18 Penalty Minutes 1.1 34

Kris Letang's Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

