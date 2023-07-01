Kenny Pickett: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a tilt versus the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Kenny Pickett Injury Status
Pickett is currently not on the injury report.
Kenny Pickett 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|245-for-389 (63%), 2,404 YDS (6.2 YPA), 7 TD, 9 INT
|55 CAR, 237 YDS, 3 TD
Kenny Pickett Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|149.86
|64
|26
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|240.29
|19
|19
|2023 ADP
|-
|151
|20
Kenny Pickett 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|Jets
|10
|13
|120
|0
|3
|6
|15
|2
|Week 5
|@Bills
|34
|52
|327
|0
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|11
|18
|67
|1
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|32
|44
|257
|1
|3
|3
|20
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|25
|38
|191
|0
|1
|7
|37
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|18
|30
|199
|0
|0
|8
|51
|1
|Week 11
|Bengals
|25
|42
|265
|1
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|20
|28
|174
|0
|0
|6
|32
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|16
|28
|197
|1
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|26
|39
|244
|1
|1
|3
|9
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|15
|27
|168
|1
|0
|5
|2
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|13
|29
|195
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
