At +3000, Keeanu Benton owns the 10th-best odds in the league to take home the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Keeanu Benton 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3000 10th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Keeanu Benton Insights

With five tackles in two games, Benton has been an important piece of the Steelers' defensive unit in 2023.

The Steelers are putting up 199 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 16th, giving up 206.5 passing yards per contest.

Pittsburgh ranks second-worst in rushing offense (48 rushing yards per game) and worst in rushing defense (193 rushing yards per game allowed) this year.

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Kenny Pickett +15000 (29th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) T.J. Watt +12500 (26th in NFL) George Pickens +8000 (31st in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (77th in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (77th in NFL)

