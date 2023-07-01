Jonathan Allen's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Jonathan Allen Injury Status

Allen is currently not on the injury report.

Is Allen your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Jonathan Allen NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Jonathan Allen 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 65 Tackles (16 for loss), 7.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Allen and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jonathan Allen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 1 2 3 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 0 0 3 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 0 1 4 0 1 Week 4 @Cowboys 1 4 8 0 1 Week 5 Titans 0.5 0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 1 0 4 1 1 Week 8 @Colts 1 2 9 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 0 2 2 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 0 0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 2 3 3 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 0 0 5 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 1 1 8 0 0 Week 15 Giants 0 1 6 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 0 0 6 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.