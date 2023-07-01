At +25000, Jonathan Allen is a long shot to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 71st-best in the NFL.

Jonathan Allen 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Jonathan Allen Insights

On defense last year, Allen helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 64 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 7.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 16 games.

The Commanders owned the 21st-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (204.2 passing yards per game), and they were better on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 191.3 passing yards allowed per game.

Washington totaled 126.1 rushing yards per game on offense last year (12th in NFL), and it allowed 113.3 rushing yards per game (11th) on defense.

All Commanders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Sam Howell +10000 (24th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Chase Young +6000 (22nd in NFL) Terry McLaurin +12500 (50th in NFL) Jonathan Allen +25000 (71st in NFL) Jahan Dotson +20000 (75th in NFL) Brian Robinson Jr. +20000 (75th in NFL)

