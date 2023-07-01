Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.103 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 197 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .241 with nine doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
- Bae has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 69 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Bae has an RBI in 12 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.250
|AVG
|.233
|.302
|OBP
|.299
|.333
|SLG
|.293
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|27/8
|K/BB
|31/9
|11
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (5-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.187 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.
