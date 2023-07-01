Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Brewers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jason Delay -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Brewers Player Props
|How to Watch Pirates vs Brewers
|Pirates vs Brewers Odds
|Pirates vs Brewers Prediction
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is hitting .266 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Delay has picked up a hit in 15 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- Delay has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 33 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.244
|AVG
|.286
|.333
|OBP
|.321
|.267
|SLG
|.469
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|11/5
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 28-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.187 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.