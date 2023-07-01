James Smith-Williams is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Washington Commanders collide with the Arizona Cardinals in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

James Smith-Williams Injury Status

Smith-Williams is currently not on the injury report.

Is Smith-Williams your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

James Smith-Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Smith-Williams and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Commanders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James Smith-Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 Titans 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.