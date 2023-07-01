In terms of odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jake Guentzel's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Think Jake Guentzel will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Jake Guentzel 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 20:37 618:52 Goals 0.5 14 Assists 0.7 20 Points 1.1 34 Hits 0.7 20 Takeaways 0.4 12 Giveaways 0.5 16 Penalty Minutes 0.4 12

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Jake Guentzel's Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.