Jahan Dotson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Jahan Dotson and the Washington Commanders opening the year with a bout versus the Arizona Cardinals at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Jahan Dotson Injury Status
Dotson is currently not on the injury report.
Jahan Dotson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|61 TAR, 35 REC, 523 YDS, 7 TD
Jahan Dotson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|95.60
|146
|44
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|122.66
|99
|28
|2023 ADP
|-
|82
|35
Jahan Dotson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|5
|3
|40
|2
|Week 2
|@Lions
|5
|4
|59
|1
|Week 3
|Eagles
|8
|2
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|4
|3
|43
|1
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|9
|5
|54
|1
|Week 15
|Giants
|6
|4
|105
|1
|Week 16
|@49ers
|9
|6
|76
|1
|Week 17
|Browns
|7
|3
|37
|0
|Week 18
|Cowboys
|4
|3
|72
|0
