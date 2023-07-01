Jacoby Brissett: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Jacoby Brissett is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Washington Commanders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Jacoby Brissett Injury Status
Brissett is currently not on the injured list.
Jacoby Brissett 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|236-for-369 (64.0%), 2,608 YDS (7.1 YPA), 12 TD, 6 INT
|49 CAR, 243 YDS, 2 TD
Jacoby Brissett Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|168.62
|48
|23
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|36.29
|301
|34
|2023 ADP
|-
|619
|69
Other Commanders Players
Jacoby Brissett 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Panthers
|18
|34
|147
|1
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|22
|27
|229
|1
|1
|6
|43
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|21
|31
|220
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|21
|35
|234
|0
|1
|5
|16
|1
|Week 5
|Chargers
|21
|34
|230
|1
|1
|3
|32
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|21
|45
|266
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|22
|27
|258
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|17
|22
|278
|1
|0
|6
|12
|1
|Week 10
|@Dolphins
|22
|35
|212
|1
|0
|7
|40
|0
|Week 11
|@Bills
|28
|41
|324
|3
|0
|7
|29
|0
|Week 12
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|210
|1
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 14
|@Bengals
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 17
|@Commanders
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
