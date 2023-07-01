Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 48 hits, which leads Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .223 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 33 of 70 games this season (47.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.1%).

Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (17.1%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has an RBI in 25 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .216 AVG .232 .350 OBP .347 .422 SLG .556 12 XBH 12 6 HR 10 18 RBI 20 42/24 K/BB 40/17 5 SB 2

