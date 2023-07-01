Isaiahh Loudermilk is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their season in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Isaiahh Loudermilk Injury Status

Loudermilk is currently not on the injured list.

Isaiahh Loudermilk 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Isaiahh Loudermilk 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 6 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

