The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Gunner Olszewski and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Gunner Olszewski Injury Status

Olszewski is currently not on the injured list.

Gunner Olszewski 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 7 TAR, 5 REC, 53 YDS, 0 TD

Gunner Olszewski Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 7.20 448 162 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 7.81 498 175 2023 ADP - 992 304

Other Steelers Players

Gunner Olszewski 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Patriots 0 0 0 Week 4 Jets 0 0 0 Week 10 Saints 1 1 4 0 Week 11 Bengals 3 2 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 0 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 2 1 7 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 1 3 0 Week 17 @Ravens 0 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0 0 0

