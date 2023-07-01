Gunner Olszewski: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Gunner Olszewski and the Pittsburgh Steelers opening the year with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Gunner Olszewski Injury Status
Olszewski is currently not on the injured list.
Gunner Olszewski 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|7 TAR, 5 REC, 53 YDS, 0 TD
Gunner Olszewski Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|7.20
|448
|162
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|7.81
|498
|175
|2023 ADP
|-
|992
|304
Other Steelers Players
Gunner Olszewski 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|3
|2
|39
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|0
|0
|0
