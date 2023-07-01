George Pickens: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
George Pickens is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the San Francisco 49ers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
George Pickens Injury Status
Pickens is currently listed as active.
George Pickens 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|84 TAR, 52 REC, 801 YDS, 4 TD
|3 CAR, 24 YDS (8 YPC), 1 TD
George Pickens Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|114.50
|118
|30
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|117.76
|110
|35
|2023 ADP
|-
|79
|33
George Pickens 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|3
|1
|3
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|2
|1
|23
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|7
|3
|39
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|8
|6
|102
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|8
|6
|83
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|6
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|6
|6
|61
|1
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|4
|3
|32
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|6
|4
|83
|1
|Week 12
|@Colts
|6
|3
|57
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|3
|3
|78
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|5
|2
|53
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|5
|5
|57
|1
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|4
|2
|29
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|6
|3
|72
|1
