With +20000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, George Pickens is a long shot for the award (75th-best odds in league).

George Pickens 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

George Pickens Insights

Pickens put up 47.1 yards receiving on 4.9 targets per game last season, scoring four TDs.

The Steelers ran 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% running plays last year. They were 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Pittsburgh compiled 200.5 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 19th, giving up 222.3 passing yards per game.

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY T.J. Watt +25000 (47th in NFL) +750 (3rd in NFL) Kenny Pickett +5000 (17th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Minkah Fitzpatrick +10000 (28th in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Heyward +25000 (71st in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (75th in NFL) George Pickens +20000 (75th in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (75th in NFL)

