Evgeni Malkin is +25000 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and info on this Pittsburgh Penguins player, scroll down.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Evgeni Malkin's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Think Evgeni Malkin will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Evgeni Malkin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 30
Time on Ice 18:57 568:39
Goals 0.4 11
Assists 0.5 15
Points 0.9 26
Hits 0.2 7
Takeaways 0.9 28
Giveaways 1.1 34
Penalty Minutes 1.1 32

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Evgeni Malkin's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.