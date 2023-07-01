Emmanuel Forbes and the Washington Commanders will match up against the Buffalo Bills at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Forbes' stats in the article below.

Emmanuel Forbes Injury Status

Forbes is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Emmanuel Forbes NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Emmanuel Forbes 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (1 for loss), 0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Other Commanders Players

Emmanuel Forbes 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Cardinals 0 1 3 0 1 Week 2 @Broncos 0 0 3 1 2

