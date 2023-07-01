Dyami Brown is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Washington Commanders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Dyami Brown Injury Status

Brown is currently not listed as injured.

Is Brown your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Dyami Brown 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 14 TAR, 5 REC, 143 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Brown and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dyami Brown Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 27.80 320 120 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 39.20 289 114 2023 ADP - 462 156

Other Commanders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dyami Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Cowboys 4 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 4 2 105 2 Week 6 @Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 1 1 15 0 Week 12 Falcons 1 1 17 0 Week 15 Giants 2 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.