Donovan Mitchell 2023-24 NBA Clutch POY Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
In terms of odds to win the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell is currently +1800 -- scroll down for more stats and info.
Donovan Mitchell Clutch POY Odds
- Clutch Player Odds: +1800 (7th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $1800)
- MVP Odds: +12500 (16th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $12500)
Donovan Mitchell 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|22
|Points
|27.7
|610
|Rebounds
|5.6
|123
|Assists
|5.5
|121
|Steals
|1.8
|40
|Blocks
|0.5
|10
|FG%
|45.3%
|212-for-468
|3P%
|35.1%
|68-for-194
Donovan Mitchell's Next Game
- Matchup: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSOH
