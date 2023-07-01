Diontae Johnson: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Diontae Johnson when the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Diontae Johnson Injury Status
Johnson is currently not on the injured list.
Diontae Johnson 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|147 TAR, 86 REC, 882 YDS, 0 TD
Diontae Johnson Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|94.70
|149
|47
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|111.90
|126
|37
|2023 ADP
|-
|81
|34
Diontae Johnson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|12
|7
|55
|0
|Week 2
|Patriots
|10
|6
|57
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|8
|84
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|4
|2
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|13
|5
|60
|0
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|7
|5
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Dolphins
|10
|5
|42
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|9
|5
|35
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|5
|4
|63
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|5
|4
|21
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|8
|5
|49
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|11
|5
|60
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|8
|6
|82
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|10
|10
|98
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|7
|5
|64
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|7
|2
|35
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|10
|2
|38
|0
