The 2023 campaign kicks off for Diontae Johnson when the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Diontae Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Diontae Johnson NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Diontae Johnson 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 147 TAR, 86 REC, 882 YDS, 0 TD

Diontae Johnson Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 94.70 149 47 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 111.90 126 37 2023 ADP - 81 34

Diontae Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 12 7 55 0 Week 2 Patriots 10 6 57 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 8 84 0 Week 4 Jets 4 2 11 0 Week 5 @Bills 13 5 60 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 7 5 28 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 10 5 42 0 Week 8 @Eagles 9 5 35 0 Week 10 Saints 5 4 63 0 Week 11 Bengals 5 4 21 0 Week 12 @Colts 8 5 49 0 Week 13 @Falcons 11 5 60 0 Week 14 Ravens 8 6 82 0 Week 15 @Panthers 10 10 98 0 Week 16 Raiders 7 5 64 0 Week 17 @Ravens 7 2 35 0 Week 18 Browns 10 2 38 0

