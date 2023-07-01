Diontae Johnson is +15000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 61st-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Diontae Johnson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +15000 61st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Diontae Johnson Insights

Johnson put up 51.9 receiving yards per game last year and scored zero TDs.

The Steelers ran 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% running plays last season. They were 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Pittsburgh put up 200.5 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 19th, allowing 222.3 passing yards per contest.

All Steelers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY T.J. Watt +25000 (47th in NFL) +750 (3rd in NFL) Kenny Pickett +5000 (17th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Minkah Fitzpatrick +10000 (28th in NFL) Diontae Johnson +15000 (61st in NFL) Cameron Heyward +25000 (71st in NFL) Najee Harris +20000 (75th in NFL) George Pickens +20000 (75th in NFL) Pat Freiermuth +20000 (75th in NFL)

