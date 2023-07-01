Desmond King II is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Steelers match up with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Desmond King II Injury Status

King is currently not on the injury report.

Desmond King II 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 88 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Desmond King II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Colts 0.0 1.0 6 0 2 Week 2 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 3 @Bears 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 4 Chargers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 6 1 3 Week 7 @Raiders 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 9 Eagles 0.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 10 @Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 13 Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 0.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 Jaguars 0.0 2.0 8 1 1 Week 18 @Colts 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

